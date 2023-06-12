TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen flights made surprise stops in Tulsa after a storm system diverted planes from stopping at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Tulsa International Airport had decent crowds as early as 4:30 a.m. Monday as travelers work to get back on track to their intended destination.
FOX23 called the Hilton Garden Inn at the airport and learned it filled up after diverted flights last night and had several people calling to ask for rooms.
The long lines are also people in Tulsa looking to start vacations, with many arriving Monday morning to learn their flights to Dallas are also canceled.
Check to make sure your flight is on track here.
Most flights to Dallas after 8 a.m. appear to be back on time.