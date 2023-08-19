BIXBY, Okla. -- Hundreds of bikes filled the streets at the Blazing Saddles Ride for Suicide Prevention on Saturday.
The event kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with over 200 cyclists participating.
“The whole purpose of this event is to raise money for suicide awareness,” said Bill Taitano the founder of Team Suicide Prevention and one of the organizers of the event.
Taitano said several routes were offered. The longest one being 107 miles.
“As you know Oklahoma is the leading state in domestic violence and we’re going to try to kick that to the curb/hopefully by spreading hope and awareness we can do that,” said Taitano.
For Taitano, suicide prevention, domestic violence, and mental health issues hit close to home. He helped start this bike ride in hopes of bringing those things to light.
“I lost my daughter to a horrible domestic violence situation where she was murdered and her husband committed suicide,” said Taitano.
Taitano partnered with Buster Brown from Bixby Bicycles to put on this ride. Brown says making the event a bicycle ride is intentional.
“The cycling part of it is a great way to relieve mental stress and get some stuff off your shoulders you need to get rid of,” said Brown.
Several organizations also came out to support the cause.
“Suicide for so long was one of those things that was kept in the darkness and considered shameful so just to be out here talking about it I think we’ve come a long way,” said Tami Kellar with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Kellar says events like these are important for the community.
“If you have events like this, you’re talking about it, people know that they’re not alone,” said Kellar.
All the money raised will go to organizations that work with suicide prevention.
To learn more about suicide prevention or how to get involved click here.