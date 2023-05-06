TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 cyclists, including cyclists from 11 different states, competed in the 34th annual Tour de Tulsa.
The ride started at Dream Keepers Park, near 21st and Riverside, at 8:00 a.m. with routes of 21, 37, 52, 63, and 103 miles.
There was also a five-mile and 12-mile route for families and children.
Myra Esparza is a community relations coordinator for the Tulsa Health Department (THD) and helped organized the event.
Esparza said the event was hosted by THD, Pathways to Health and the Tulsa Bicycle Club.
Proceeds from the event went to Pathways to Health, which unites more than 90 local agencies, organizations, corporations and health systems to improve health outcomes in Tulsa County.
“It's really to improve the community here in Tulsa,” Esparza said.
“It’s every spring and it gives people the opportunity to both train in spring, there's people that it’s really, really passionate about biking and it also gives people the opportunity to support,” Esparza also said.