On Saturday morning, Kimberly Pettit will be riding in memory of her student Bob Monnet.
Saunders, who has been with Monnet for 17 years said the 66-year-old cyclist was a member of the Tulsa Wheelmen. The loss has hit the entire Tulsa cycling community hard.
That’s why Pettit, a retired pro racer, has decided to ride the race he was supposed to ride on June 10.
“He was one of those people that always did his workouts because he always wanted to get better,” Pettit explained.
Monnet had been training to compete in what would have been his 10th Ace Challenge ride. A group photo from last year was taken after he had completed the grueling 103-mile ride in under five hours.
He had planned on tackling the Tour de France style ride on Saturday. Instead, his longtime coach will be riding on his behalf.
Friday afternoon, FOX23 spoke with Saunders who described Monnet as “irreplaceable."
“They found him on a route that he’d been doing every Saturday,” she said. “It was very shocking, you know, there were no signs that there was anything that he needed to worry about.”
Cycling was a shared passion that took the couple to the Swiss Alps, France and Italy on cycling excursions. They were planning to ride in Spain this summer.
Saunders had just learned about Kimberly’s plan to ride on her long-time partner’s behalf before FOX23 met her for an interview on Friday afternoon.
“Every act of kindness that somebody offers helps a little bit to kind of lessen the loss,” she noted.
Kimberly has also coached Katie. She talked about what will help her to complete the long ride for both on Saturday.
“If I can finish it, I can give the jersey I earn to his significant other and so that’s why I’m doing it,” she explained. “Just for her, and for Bob, just staying in there and getting the job done, because he would have, he would have gotten the job done.”
The ACE Challenge start is at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Pettit will have to complete it in under five hours and forty minutes to get the jersey. Katie will be riding in a 69-mile Fondo that begins shortly after the Ace Challenge gets underway.