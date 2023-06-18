TULSA, Okla. — Snapped power poles, downed trees and other hazards will make restoring power a multi-day recovery event, PSO said Sunday.
PSO said estimated times of restoration for customers who can accept power will be available by Monday morning.
The public is asked to stay off the roads and stay home. If you have to be out, do not drive over downed power lines and large tree debris, City of Tulsa officials said.
Outages and Making Reports
Nearly 250 power poles/lines are down in Tulsa with more than 150,000 without power in the Tulsa metro. Between midnight and 5 a.m., 911 received more than 4,500 calls about these lines. The Tulsa Police Department has activated the Incident Management Team and remains on Operation Slick Streets. Officers are prioritizing storm-related, injury, and emergency calls. Tulsa Police non-emergency can be reached at (918) 596-9222. Please use 911 for emergencies only, including emergencies like fires resulting from downed lines.
Please see the following ways to report trees in the roadway or to report utility outages:
- Trees in the roadway: (918) 596-9488
- Power outage or downed lines: Online or call 833-776-6884
- Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area
Streets Update
More than 35 City of Tulsa crews are clearing Tulsa’s main streets, with others working to assess storm conditions neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Work will occur during daylight hours throughout the next few days.
City crews are working diligently to clear trees off the roadways while PSO Oklahoma crews work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Most of Tulsa’s main roads are passable at this time, and City crews are now turning their focus to neighborhood streets. Please never go near or touch a downed power line.
If you have to be driving and come across intersections where streetlights are out, please treat the intersection as a four-way-stop.
Updates
As of this morning, the City of Tulsa mulch site is closed due to downed power lines in front of the facility. If you have storm debris in your yard, please keep it bundled up and on your property until further notice.
Bulky Waste
Bulky waste pickups have been suspended indefinitely as crews have been diverted to storm response. An update will be provided of when pickups will resume.
Food Safety
Because many residences will be without power, residents are asked to practice proper food safety measures. For a list of ways to safely eat food after a power outage, visit www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
Tulsa Parks Update
Tulsa Parks crews are assessing conditions at all locations. More information will be made available when all the assessments are made.
Cooling Stations
Officials and operators are assessing the viability of all cooling station locations and more information will be made available when all the assessments are made.
**STORM RAVAGES TULSA**— Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) June 18, 2023
Thousands of people in #Tulsa are waking up to no power and neighborhoods that are littered with debris, in some cases totally blocking roads.
It’s all after last night’s intense wind storm brought EF1 Tornado-strength winds across the city. @FOX23 pic.twitter.com/vlPsptKDjQ