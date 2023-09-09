TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa police say James Armstead robbed two different massage parlors in Tulsa.
“Not the brightest guy we have had commit robberies in the world,” said Lieutenant Justin Ritter with the Tulsa Police Department.
In video surveillance from one parlor near 49th and Union a man comes back into wearing a ski mask and with a gun.
Lead Robbery Detective Justin Ritter says that person is Armstead who he says just left the business.
“He went in and got the massage without his mask on and then goes back in and robs it,” Ritter said.
In the video he pressures the employee and demands money with a gun. The video shows the employee keep her calm and try and convince him to let her have her phone. Police say he left with a phone and around $160 in cash.
Police say just over three hours later he would rob another massage parlor.
“I think if we had not caught him, he likely would probably have kept doing it,” Ritter said.
Lieutenant Justin Ritter is asking other parlors to come forward if something similar has happened to them.
“I would not be surprised and the detectives in this unit would not be surprised if there are more victims that have not come forward if you have been a victim of a robbery and you run a parlor call us," said Ritter.
Armstead is in Tulsa County jail on two-armed robbery charges and has two $50,000 bonds.