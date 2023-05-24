CUSHING, Okla. — Southern Rock Energy Partners, LLC selected Cushing as the site for its next-generation crude oil refinery.
The project is a $5.56 billion investment into the "pipeline capital of the world", also bringing in more than 423 full-time jobs.
The total economic impact for the first decade of operations of the facility to the Cushing area and the state of Oklahoma is estimated to be more than $18 billion.
“Since the discovery of the Cushing-Drumright Oil Field in the early 1900s, Cushing has been at the epicenter of North America’s energy markets. More than 50 refineries have called Cushing home over our history, and we are looking forward to another successful energy-supplying partnership based upon modern technological advancements," stated Chairman Ricky Lofton, Cushing City Commission.
Cushing has about 100 million barrels of storage in the tank farms surrounding the community.
The refinery complex will produce about 91.25 million barrels or 3.8 billion gallons annually of fuels including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from crudes sourced domestically.
The project will take 36-months to build with work starting in 2024. Commercial operations are expected to start in 2027.