FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2005 file photo, the marker that welcomes commuters to Cushing, Okla. is seen. Canadian company TransCanada says it will build an oil pipeline from Oklahoma to Texas after President Barack Obama blocked the larger Keystone XL pipeline from Canada. The company says the new project does not require presidential approval since it does not cross a U.S. border. The shorter pipeline is expected to cost about $2.3 billion and be completed in 2013. The Obama administration had suggested development of an Oklahoma-to-Texas line to alleviate an oil glut at a Cushing, Okla., storage hub. (AP Photo/The Oklahoman, Matt Strasen, File)