BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Starting Monday, the City of Broken Arrow will pause recycling collections to focus on removal of storm debris from neighborhoods. The collections will be picked up according to the Solid Waste & Recycling service schedule. Solid waste in the black cart will be collected, however, recycling routes will not run, the city announced.
The city is asking residents to not place their blue cart at the curb. Recycling collections will resume the week of July 3.
Residents are encouraged to break down the storm debris in 4-foot pieces and place it as close to the curb as possible to help with the removal.
City employees and equipment will not go onto private property to remove storm debris.