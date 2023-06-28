UPDATE (06/28; 8:24 p.m.)
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. —Work has temporarily stopped after a piece of loose concrete caused damage to a gas line.
According to the City of Bartlesville, Oklahoma Natural Gas has been notified of the damage.
Hensley and Johnstone road is closed until further notice.
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Washington County Emergency Management is warning Bartlesville residents about a water main break near Johnstone and Hensley.
Crews are on scene assessing the break as most of downtown Bartlesville is without water. Reduced water pressure is also happening across the city.
Bartlesville residents are asked to conserve water and only use what is absolutely necessary.