SAPULPA, Okla. — Crews responded to a house fire in Sapulpa, near South Oklahoma Street and East Hastain Avenue.
According to responding crews, the fire started from an AC unit in a window.
Neighbors who live nearby said they rushed over to help.
"I was in there cooking and I looked across the street and saw the air conditioning on fire," said neighbor Shantrell Thompson.
Thompson said she was told her neighbor was trying to cool off.
"She is going to be displaced and it is hot and she was trying to turn her AC on," she said. "She was sweating and now she doesn't have a home."
Thompson said two pet birds didn't make it out of the home, but her neighbor and her neighbor's dog made it our safely.
The amount of damage the house endured is not yet known.