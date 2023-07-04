Crews respond to fire during Freedom Fest fireworks show

TULSA, Okla. — Crews on scene responded to a small fire on Tuesday night at the West 23rd Street Bridge.
Freedom Fest was taking place and a fireworks show was lighting up the night sky in celebration of the Fourth of July.
During the show, flames were seen on the bridge followed by a particularly low-exploding firework. Crews already on scene responded and put it out quickly.
According to a police officer on scene, no one was injured.
Watch the video from FOX23's Skyview camera that caught the moment the flames began: