CATOOSA, Okla. — A nonprofit that provides health, wellness, and social services held a block party Sunday in Catoosa.
CREOKS held the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Catoosa location near N. 193rd E. Ave. and E. Admiral Pl.
Ariel Whitaker, a peer recovery support specialist with CREOKS said the idea for the party came about when one of her groups was talking about community support.
“Community is really important to remind us that we’re not alone and that recovery is possible,” Whitaker said.
“And that just sparked the idea one night, I was like ‘We need to have a block party, we need to bring the community out, we need to show them how fun and we just need to have a good time now that we can,’” Whitaker continued.
The event featured free catering by Mazzio’s Pizza, inflatables, face painting, music, good bags and more.
>>>MORE: 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline celebrates one year of service
CREOKS has more than 20 locations across the state and offers a variety of groups and services, including a food pantry service, ‘Stock the Storeroom,’ which they plan to launch this month.
“We think its super important that people just know that we’re here and that we’re here to help, we have a multitude of resources and services that we provide,” said ,” said Leslie Bertram, Community Outreach and Storeroom Supervisor. “Any and everyone is able to come in and get served, regardless of their ability to pay, insurance, whatever it is, we just want to make sure we’re getting them connected with whatever they need.”
Children’s Services Director Emily Oberg advises anyone that needs help to speak to them.
“If you know of anyone that needs any type of resources, food, furniture, clothing, housing, maybe they are involved in substances, please come speak with one of us, we’d be happy to get you set up with any types of services that you need and if you just need someone to talk to, we’re here too,” she said.
For more information about CREOKS, click here.