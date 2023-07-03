OG&E

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Commissioners met on Monday morning and among the items on the agenda was voting on whether or not to issue a Disaster Emergency Proclamation for the county as a result of the storm that began on June 17, 2023.
 
The commissioners voted unanimously against the declaration because the governor issued a Disaster Emergency Proclamation for 19 counties, including Creek County.
 
Commissioners Newt Stephens and Leon Warner of districts 1 and 2, respectively, told FOX23 that the state disaster proclamation sufficed for the county's needs.
 
Many rural areas of the county still have a lot of debris to clean up.
 
Commissioner Stephens told FOX23 that Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is responsible for cleaning up the green waste and that the county is currently in discussions with the utility.
 
Roger Lierly lives on Heywood Hill Road in the county.
 
He said OG&E routinely comes down the street about every four years to trim back branches that pose a risk to the power lines. He says the utility sent contractors to do that after the storm two weeks ago but have not returned to clean it up.
 
"Usually, they have a truck with a grinder on it," he said. "They clean up their mess as they go, but this time they didn't."
 
Lierly cleaned it up himself but branches remain in front of residences along Heywood Hill Road.
 
OG&E did not respond to requests for an interview on Monday. 

