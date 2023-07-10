CREEK COUNY, Okla. — Creek County commissioners say they have potential safety hazards with storm debris left in ditches along the county streets and roads.
The commissioners say if it rains, those ditches won’t work to keep water off of the roads.
But, who is responsible for cleaning up the rights-of-way in the county is the source of tension between the Creek County officials and OG&E, who trimmed tree branches but left them on the side of the roads in the county.
The commissioners discussed their options at Monday morning’s board of commissioners’ meeting.
Leon Warner is the commissioner for District 2.
"So, there's some alternatives,” Warner said. “Right now, we're trying to be good neighbors and partners with OG&E. If this doesn't go the way we hope it does, we have alternatives on how to handle this and some of those could be legal. We don't want to take that route now. We want to be good partners with OG&E."
As assistant district attorney from the Creek County District Attorney’s Office was present at the meeting to advise the board, but would not speak on the record about what those alternatives are.
"My estimation of the damage is going to be in months of recovery, not days or weeks, months, maybe even a year,” Warner said. “And the expense for this is monumental, as you might expect, and so we don't have those funds available to do it today so we're looking for alternatives. FEMA certainly is an alternative for us but that's a reimbursement that would be down the road."
County commissioners said they need the funds now,
Another possibility, Warner said, was working with the state Department of Transportation to help clear roads, like they did in Tulsa.
In a statement on Monday, OG&E said, in part:
“Storm debris located on a county right of way is the responsibility of the county….We will continue to work with Creek County and our customers to find a resolution to the debris that remains…”