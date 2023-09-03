TULSA, Okla. — The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma held a beer tasting and dog adoption event Saturday at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium.
Waggin’ Wheels took place Saturday afternoon, pairing Oklahoma beer tasting and dog adoptions.
“We can love on some puppies and hopefully find them new homes at the same time as trying some new beers,” Amber Hinkle, Executive Director of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma said.
Hinkle said the event came about as a way to expand the audience for local craft brewers.
“If you go to any Oklahoma craft brewery you're going to see a couple of things, one, craft beer lovers but two, dogs, we've got water bowls for them at our breweries, they can come in the tap room, a lot of those breweries have dog treats for them, and so dog lovers definitely love craft beer so we though why not use our powers for good put them together and help our friends at adoption agencies kind of get a little bit of extra exposure too,” Amber Hinkle, Executive Director of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma said.
Hinkle said it’s important to support local as they’d like the same in return.
“It’s important to us that we support local because we would like for people to support us as well as local breweries, so inviting these local organizations out here who spend their spare time as volunteers trying to find homes for these animals is really important to us,” she said.
Hinkle said for anyone who missed the event, the association is launching a new digital craft beer trail in December.