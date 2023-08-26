TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s longest running craft beer festival, Wild Brew, took place Saturday evening at the Cox Business Convention Center.
Tom Gilbert, a co-chair, of the festival said this was the 25th anniversary of the event.
“It started in a airport hangar, same time of year, no air conditioning, now we’re in this Cox Business Center and we have plenty of air conditioning and probably about 10 times as many people,” Gilbert said.
The festival raises funds for George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, which Gilbert said was “instrumental” in bringing bald eagles off the endangered species list.
>>>MORE: Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville
Gilbert said they had around 35 breweries and a similar number of restaurants from the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas.
Gilbert said he expects a turnout of roughly 2,000 patrons. With that many people, he said it was like a big end of summer party for Tulsa.
“People come here to be here every year just to meet friends, that they haven’t seen probably since last year, it’s actually just a really great Tulsa come together party,” Gilbert said.