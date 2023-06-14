UPDATE (6/14/23) 5:12 p.m. — The City of Coweta said it is not actually a sinkhole that was forming, but failed substrate under the road.
Crews will dig out the affected are and will place aggregate in the hole to stabilize the area, the City said.
The City said crews anticipate opening the road this evening.
The City's contractor anticipates putting asphalt back on the road on Friday or Monday, the City said.
The City said as for now, the road will remain closed to large vehicles until the cause of the failure can be determined.
The City also reminds people that the posted speed limit on 141st is 25 mph.
COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Public Works has closed parts of 141st due to a sinkhole starting to form, the City of Coweta said.
141st is closed between 297th and 298th to all westbound traffic. It's also closed eastbound to truck traffic.
The City said the area will remain closed until repairs can be made.
The City advises people to use caution in the area and avoid it in general if possible.
For more information about the closer, you can contact Coweta Public Works at 918-486-8073.
Coweta Public Works is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and working on a plan to fix it.