ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Patrick Delehanty of Coweta is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery and trespassing after an incident that occurred at Walt Disney World in February.
According to court documents, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) in Florida said they were sent to Walt Disney World on February 10 in regards to a fight that happened the night before.
OCSO spoke to the victim, a worker at Epcot, who told OCSO what happened that night.
He said at around 10:00 p.m. on February 9, he found Delehanty laying outside in the rain at the World Showcase Promenade.
He offered to help a male who was with Delehanty and while waiting for a wheelchair, Delehanty became aggressive, got to his feet and started yelling.
The victim said Delehanty picked up a stanchion and tried to swing or throw it at the victim. He later slammed the stanchion on the ground.
The victim also said Delehanty threw a table over a small fence.
The victim said as he was trying to direct other employees away from the area, Delehanty came up to him and hit him across the face, pushing his head back on the follow through.
Delehanty yelled as another employee arrived on the scene then took off running, the victim said.
OCSO then arrived on the scene, trespassing Delehanty from Walt Disney World property. OCSO later took Delehanty to the hospital.
After speaking to the victim, OCSO spoke to another Disney employee, who told a similar story.
This employee said he arrived at the scene after being called for a wheelchair.
He told OCSO that Delehanty was “clearly intoxicated,” and even saw him take off his shirt and throw it at the victim.
He said Delehanty smacked the victim’s face, pushing on the follow through. He also saw Delehanty throw a table over a railing and wave a stanchion over his head before slamming it on the ground.
Based on information from Walt Disney World security, OCSO went to where Delehanty was staying and took him to one of their vehicles, where he agreed to talk to them.
According to OCSO, Delehanty said he was in Epcot that night with his friend and had consumed alcohol but “stated he had no recollection of the events of the previous night.”
Based on their investigation, OCSO determined they had probable cause to arrest Delehanty, which they did.
Delehanty was also issued a new trespass warning.
Court records show that Delehanty has plead not guilty to the charges.