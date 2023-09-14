COWETA, Okla. — When Thomas Riter, the assistant director of the Creek County Ambulance service grabs lunch on duty these days, it's no longer a burger or patty melt.
"When you ingest pork or beef, you have a hard time being able to swallow which then develops into hard time being able to breathe," he explained.
Riter developed a potentially life threatening allergic condition known as alpha-gal syndrome or AGS after being bit by the lone star tick in June of 2022.
Unfortunately there's no treatment, so his diet these days consists of a lot of chicken.
It was a major lifestyle change for the Coweta resident who still runs a calf cow operation.
“So this is a relatively newly-described condition where people make a certain kind of antibodies to tick saliva,” noted Dr. Douglas Drevets, the chief of infectious diseases at OU College of Medicine.
He said it seems to be most commonly the lone star tick, which we have here in Oklahoma.
"You make a particular kind of antibody to it, that then cross reacts with mammalian meat and mammalian meat products or dairy products," he said.
Drevets said the condition doesn't necessary condemn one to life without meat if you avoid triggers and tick bites for a period of time.
"Over time, the amount of antibodies you have in your bloodstream will decline," he explained. "In theory, once they decline to a certain point you may be able to introduce meat back into your diet."
In the meantime, Riter is spending more time fishing than hunting.
"You cannot beat a good slab of salmon,” Riter noted.
The hardest part, he said, is actually avoiding foods that have beef fat or pork fat slipped in, like refried beans for example.
"You never thought you'd be the person ordering off the Taco Bell vegan or vegetarian menu and here I am doing that," he said.
Just because you’re bitten by the lone star tick doesn’t mean you’ll develop AGS.
The best way to avoid being impacted by this condition is to avoid getting bit by ticks while spending time outdoors.
