TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of pounds of meth, guns and drug money were all found right here in Green Country.
“It was huge,” said Gabriella Palestina.
Palestina lives near where investigators raided multiple homes in October of 2020, while trying to take down a large scale drug trafficking organization, according to court records.
“The police coming and asking us if we knew what was happening. I was kind of new in the neighborhood,” she said.
The affidavit shows officers located more than 200 pounds of a combination of liquid and crystallized methamphetamine in one of those homes raided.
FOX23 went there and spoke with the person who lives at the location in East Tulsa. She told us she had only been there a year, and was not aware that happened prior to her moving in.
As the investigation continued, police looked southwest from Tulsa and served a warrant in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. According to documents, where agents seized an estimated 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine.
Then the record shows, in March of 2021, police served warrants at multiple other homes and seized more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine.
In February of 2022, agents found approximately 100 gallons of liquid meth and 16,100 kilograms bags marked "pijama prime," which court records say is an industrial farming powder. The document says the bags were full of a mix of the powder and meth.
One of the homes where police searched is in a neighborhood where, on the surface, you may not suspect any drug activity. One neighbor says he still feels safe.
“I am always thinking how Tulsa is a dangerous city but there is a reason I stay around here, I never think my kids are going to grow up in a dangerous area,” said Francisco Ponze.
A search warrant was served for a home in Rogers County in early May but court records show no evidence was taken.