TULSA, Okla. -- Imagine heading to Sunday service, but instead of coffee, it ends with a surprise wedding! That’s what happened at one south Tulsa church two weeks ago.
Rusty Nichols and Teri Terrell first met in their 20s in Virginia in the late 70s. After dating for a couple of years, the pair went their separate ways. Nichols stayed in Virginia, while Terrell moved to Oklahoma. Terrell got married and had children and both had successful careers.
Sadly, about a year and a half ago, Terrell’s husband of many years suddenly died. She didn't think she would get married again.
Then, on a visit to see family in Maryland, she said, "I wasn't that far from Charlottesville, and I thought, ‘I wonder if anybody's still there,’ and I thought ‘I wonder if Rusty's still alive,’” she added, "well at my age, you shouldn't have any regrets.”
She gave him a call and the two met up.
Terrell said, "we were totally different, but yet he still seemed the same, he still has the same smile, same old crooked smile and the dimples.”
After many calls, emails and visits back and forth, the couple decided to tie the knot. They were going to elope. Planning to join Harvard Avenue Christian Church in south Tulsa, however, lead pastor David Emery had a different idea.
He said, “well why don't you join the church and get married on the same Sunday?"
The couple agreed and in early September tied the knot at the end of service in front of a full church of people. For almost everyone in church that day, it was a total surprise.
Terrell told FOX23, "it was a lot of fun, we really enjoyed it and a lot of people who came up afterwards said that that had really touched their hearts and meant something to them.”
Emery added, “I looked around the room and people were crying, it was such a beautiful moment, unexpected, it's not something you see very often, in fact it's only the second time this has ever happened in a church I’ve ever served.”
When asked what their takeaway is from this crazy love story, Terrell said, "everything that happens is for the best even if it doesn’t seem so at the time, you can overcome anything with God's help."
"There are so many good things in this world, and you should take advantage of it and enjoy it, yeah there's a lot of bad stuff that happens and you see that every day, but there's so much joy.”