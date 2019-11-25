TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Teresa and Gary Killion renewed their wedding vows at the starting line right before the Route 66 marathon started Sunday morning.
- The couple is celebrating 35 years of marriage.
- They've done 50 races together.
- The high school sweat hearts are from Claremore but live in Texas now!
- They renewed their vows and then got in line and ran the half-marathon together.
