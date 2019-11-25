  • Couple renews their wedding vows at the Route 66 marathon

    By: Amanda Gilbert

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • Teresa and Gary Killion renewed their wedding vows at the starting line right before the Route 66 marathon started Sunday morning.
    • The couple is celebrating 35 years of marriage.
    • They've done 50 races together. 
    • The high school sweat hearts are from Claremore but live in Texas now!
    • They renewed their vows and then got in line and ran the half-marathon together.

