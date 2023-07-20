UPDATE (07/20; 3:43 p.m.) — Alexander and Torrez-Smith have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child found at a Quality Inn in east Tulsa.
Alexander was charged with first-degree murder and Torrez-Smith was charged with second-degree murder.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a 2-year-old child was found dead at a Quality Inn near 31st and Memorial.
Rachael Alexander was arrested for abuse and neglect, while Deshaun Torrez-Smith was arrested for neglect and permitting abuse.
Tulsa Police say they were called out just after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a child in cardiac arrest.
They say Smith and Alexander had traveled to Tulsa from Little Rock, Arkansas. The pair traveled with a two and three-year-old girl.
Police say the children belonged to a family member of one of the adults.
According to the arrest report, the couple was watching the children for the biological mother because she had just had another child and needed to rest.
After taking the children into their care, they traveled to Tulsa to visit some friends, the report continued.
Officers say the pair claimed to have taken the kids to a Home Depot in Owasso to panhandle from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Security video shows the group get back to the motel around 8:30 p.m. It shows Smith take the limp child from the car and attempt CPR before taking her into a room.
Tulsa Police say a call was made to 911 around 9 p.m.
Fire and EMSA tried to save the child's life but she was pronounced dead at the motel. Police say initial examinations showed signs of likely physical abuse.
According to the arrest report, police noticed the child had "loop-patterned injuries" on her bottom and several other injuries on her head and torso.
The DA's office agreed there was cause for an arrest. The 3-year-old girl was taken into DHS custody until authorities could take her back to Arkansas.