Country singer Zach Bryan's two night concert at BOK, sold out

TULSA, Okla. -- A country musician from Oologah, Zach Bryan is scheduled to perform at the BOK Center for two nights and has sold out.
According to the BOK media contact, Bryan beats the record originally held by George Straight for the most tickets at the venue to be sold for a two-night event.
The estimated attendance for both nights is expected to be over 37,000.
Bryan fans are lined up ready to get into the BOK.
Fan Abbey Corbin said she had been waiting outside the BOK since 11 p.m. on Thursday night.
One woman even made 600 friendship bracelets for other concertgoers waiting in line.
Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, brought his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Friday.
His father, Dewayne Bryan said he's very proud of his son.
Bryan's album, "American Heartbreak", was the number one country album on Spotify for 2022. The BOK Center said each date on his American Heartbreak tour last year sold out in minutes.
Bryan has also been on TV screens when his band appeared on the television series "Yellowstone" on Dec. 18.
Tickets will be sold via Fair AXS and start at $39.95. Fans who register on Fair AXS will be randomly selected to purchase tickets. Fans will be notified if they were selected by email, starting on Feb. 13.
Welcome home, @zachlanebryan. #ZachBryanHometownWeekend pic.twitter.com/bLNakBXdAw— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) August 12, 2023
On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt also announced Aug. 11-12 as "Zach Bryan Hometown Weekend."