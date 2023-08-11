TULSA, Okla. -- A country musician from Oologah, Zach Bryan is scheduled to perform at the BOK Center for two nights and has sold out.

According to the BOK media contact, Bryan beats the record originally held by George Straight for the most tickets at the venue to be sold for a two-night event.

The estimated attendance for both nights is expected to be over 37,000.

Bryan fans are lined up ready to get into the BOK.

Fan Abbey Corbin said she had been waiting outside the BOK since 11 p.m. on Thursday night. 

"I’ve been a fan of him since like 2021 and we went to the concert at the Cain's like two years ago, and it was only like 30 dollars," another fan, Olivia Tapanna, said. "It’s just crazy to see how big he’s grown and we’ve just been in love with him ever since."

One woman even made 600 friendship bracelets for other concertgoers waiting in line. 

"I’ve just been passing them out to people and trading with some," said fan and bracelet maker Tori Cappadona. "It’s a way I wanted to show I really love this fan base."
Country singer Zach Bryan's two night concert at BOK, sold out
"I’m from Roland, Oklahoma which is about two hours that way towards Fort Smith, Arkansas and we are just so excited to see Zach," said fan Jaiden Burell.

Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, brought his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Friday.

His father, Dewayne Bryan said he's very proud of his son.

"What do you do with a moment like this? Your kid's got two sold out shows at the BOK in Tulsa," he said. "And Tulsa, we’ve been to a lot of places and everywhere we go is really kind, but the the BOK and Tulsa in general is just especially kind."

Bryan's album, "American Heartbreak", was the number one country album on Spotify for 2022. The BOK Center said each date on his American Heartbreak tour last year sold out in minutes.

Bryan has also been on TV screens when his band appeared on the television series "Yellowstone" on Dec. 18.

Tickets will be sold via Fair AXS and start at $39.95. Fans who register on Fair AXS will be randomly selected to purchase tickets. Fans will be notified if they were selected by email, starting on Feb. 13.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt also announced Aug. 11-12 as "Zach Bryan Hometown Weekend."

