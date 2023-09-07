CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita on Thursday night.
The arrest comes hours after Bryan was nominated for CMA's New Artist of the Year.
Bryan was booked into the Craig County Jail around 6:42 p.m. on Thursday and is facing an obstruction of investigation charge.
The Craig County Sherriff told FOX23 he could not comment on the arrest because it is still an open investigation.
Bryan commented on the arrest himself on his Twitter:
Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023
I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and…
According to Sarah Stewart with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan was arrested for interfering with a traffic stop.
Bryan recently made a two-day stop in Tulsa, selling out both shows and breaking records previously held by some of music's biggest stars.
According to Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard, Bryan has bonded out.
In dash cam video released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the moments leading up to the arrest can been seen and heard.
Watch here:
On Friday, Bryan released a video on Twitter saying he acted childishly with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop involving his bodyguard and apologized for his role.
"I get too lippy with him," Bryan said during his encounter with the OHP trooper. "He brings me over to his car and I just didn't help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous and immature. I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law."
for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023