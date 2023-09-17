TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan group welcomed country artist and Chiefs fan Blane Howard to their Chiefs watch party on Sunday.
While the Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chiefs Kingdom Tulsa put a watch party at the Elephant Run bar near 51st and Harvard.
Performing live music at the event was Blane Howard who is known for his songs ‘Promise to Love Her’ and “Run It Back.’ Howard has also opened for Blake Shelton, Lauren Alaina, and Josh Turner.
Andrew Barnsbee with Chiefs Kingdom said the group raises money for St. Jude. To that end, today’s events had raffle giveaways and a silent auction.
“Last year we raised about $15,000 to St. Jude, this year our goal is $25,000 and I think we’re going to overdo that one,” he said.
Kristin Simpson attended the event and was excited to support St. Jude.
“Even though I'm not a Kansas City fan I want to support St. Jude's and that matters to me," she said.
Howard said it feels good to help raise money for St. Jude.
“It’s pretty awesome to be able to be here not only to celebrate the Chiefs but raise money for St. Jude as well,” Howard said.
Howard also said it feels good to play songs about the Chiefs for Chiefs fans.
“When I get around and play these songs around Chiefs fans, whether it’s for a game or just Red Friday or whatever it may be, that makes the response so much greater, Chiefs Kingdom has been so awesome to me listening and streaming all my songs it been great,” he said.
Barnsbee said the group meets every week at Elephant Run, whether it be pre-season, season, or a Chiefs' Super Bowl, which Barnsbee says the Chiefs will go back to.
On Monday, Barnsbee told FOX23 they raised $2,500 at the event, putting the year's total at $7,000.