TULSA, Okla. — Michael McCoy was arrested on May 3 for fraud-related charges for selling fake gold coins, police say.
This is the same guy who was selling counterfeit Pokémon cards six months ago.
In November, police arrested him for the Pokémon shenanigans and he was sentenced to a two-year deferred sentence for the crimes.
According to OSCN, he was actually wanted for violating that agreement when police caught him for this other crime.
He was connected with a victim who traded $7,000 cash and a sword worth $25,000 for several gold coins.
When he brought them to the shop, he was told that they were fake.
Shaw says he got multiple calls about fake gold being sold at gold shops as well.
Luckily, that shop owner had a photo of the man who sold him the gold.
Shaw knew immediately it was McCoy because of the previous case, he showed the photo to the victim in a lineup and the victim identified McCoy as the conman.
Police set up a sting and arrested McCoy, they're still looking for that sword though.
McCoy is being held without bond for these charges and a warrant he has out of state.