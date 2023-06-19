Multiple local businesses, churches and other locations have opened their doors for those suffering from lack of electricity following Saturday's storm.
Here is a list of local cooling centers open and available:
- Tulsa
- Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 North Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Reed Park Community Center, 4233 South Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- SleepPros Mattress Store, 7143 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
- John 3:16, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa
- Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa
- Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter, 3400 East Admiral Place, Tulsa
- Salvation Army, 102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa
- Broken Arrow
- Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 North 9th Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sapulpa
- Red Bison Dispensary, 10289 Hwy 66, Sapulpa
- Yale
- Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours
- Lawton
- Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 Southwest Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Jenks
- Oklahoma Aquarium "Chill & Charge" open until 8 p.m.
