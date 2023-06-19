How to stay cool if you don’t have AC

Whether one or both situations apply, there are some things you can do.

Multiple local businesses, churches and other locations have opened their doors for those suffering from lack of electricity following Saturday's storm. 

Here is a list of local cooling centers open and available:

  • Tulsa
    • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 North Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Reed Park Community Center, 4233 South Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • SleepPros Mattress Store, 7143 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
    • John 3:16, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa
    • Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa
    • Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter, 3400 East Admiral Place, Tulsa
    • Salvation Army, 102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa
  • Broken Arrow
    • Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 North 9th Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sapulpa
    • Red Bison Dispensary, 10289 Hwy 66, Sapulpa
  • Yale
    • Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours
  • Lawton
    • Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 Southwest Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Jenks
    • Oklahoma Aquarium "Chill & Charge" open until 8 p.m.

For updates or information on when electricity will be reinstated, click here

