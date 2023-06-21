Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Osage, Creek, western Okmulgee, Pawnee, west central Tulsa and Okfuskee Counties through 115 PM CDT... At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Elgin to 2 miles southwest of Weleetka. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Sand Springs... Bristow... Pawhuska... Okemah... Pawnee... Sapulpa... Okfuskee... Hominy... Cleveland... Mannford... Drumright... Kiefer... Fairfax... Beggs... Barnsdall... Boley... Mounds... Kellyville... Oilton... This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 234. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 217. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&