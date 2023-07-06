TULSA, Okla. — Knowing Anthony Kimbrough is no closer to getting out of prison, means the world to Christie Mulkey, wife of murdered Tulsa Police Officer Gus Spanos.
“He thinks he has a fight, but Gus did not have a fight he was killed immediately, and the judge put the end of the fight today,” said Mulkey.
Kimbrough was found guilty nearly 30 years ago but was granted a hearing Thursday to seek post-conviction relief and new DNA testing.
Court documents show Kimbrough says finger prints were mixed up and he was unarmed the night of the shooting when he was pulled over.
“He is asking for additional DNA testing on fingerprint cards that were collected in this case back in 1993,” said Meghan Hilborn, Assistant District Attorney.
A Tulsa County judge denied that request though, saying he did not meet all the requirements for post-conviction DNA testing.
“You have to show that a reasonable, favorable result would come of DNA testing and that the outcome of your trial would have been different,” Hilborn said.
For Mulkey, Thursday was another day she had to see the person convicted of killing her husband.
“It is crazy to have to be here 30 years later going through this again and seeing his face,” Mulkey explained.
Mulkey said she wants to live in peace and wants that for her husband's family to.
“Every time we hear his name it just brings up the pain and the hurt and makes it very frustrating that we lost Gus, and he is not with us anymore, but Kimbrough is still alive,” she said.
Kimbrough can still appeal the decision, in the meantime he will continue serving a life sentence without the option for parole.