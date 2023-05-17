Sand Springs, Okla. — People living in the Country Meadows Estates in Sand Springs opposed a new rv park moving into the neighborhood.
Resident sandra braun explains why.
"RVs, due to their transient nature, being able to pull up quickly and leave, there was the potential for crime," Braun said. "And we were also concerned, there's an RV park that's just to the west of here that current has five registered sex offenders we were worried about. What would be the background check process?"
Braun started a petition pressuring the developers to pull out.
Sand Springs City Planner Brad Bates said in a statement:
"The city's stance is the applicant was afforded an opportunity to pursue their request before the city council and has chosen to withdraw their application. No further action is needed at this time."
In an email from the developers asking to withdraw their proposal, it said:
"We had heard the need for more housing and thought that might be something we could pursue because we really like Sand Springs and its history. We are still considering that for another time."
Braun says she happy with the outcome.
"But, at the same time, we also know that, obviously, this property is up for sale," Braun said. "If it's not him, maybe someone else. What will that next business be?"
The city council planned to discuss their proposal at the May 22nd meeting.
Since the proposal has been withdrawn, it's been removed from the upcoming meeting agenda.