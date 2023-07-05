CLAREMORE, Okla. — A portion of Country Club Road is now closed and construction will last for several months.
Signs are up along Country Club Road, and it will have closures through sometime early next year.
It's all because of the ongoing project to widen and realign Highway 20 around downtown Claremore.
That work has been going on for several months now, and also closed down a stretch of Southaven Road as well.
An ODOT spokesperson says these closures, while a headache, are temporary and necessary to get this project done.
"That's where the new Highway 20 route is going to cross Country Club Road. So, we need to build that new intersection that's going to be there. It'll be a stop sign controlled intersection when it's completed,” T.J. Gerlach said.
"All of these closures are planned to go through the early part of next year. January, February, maybe into spring,” Gerlach also said.
The most visible part of this project, a new bridge over Highway 66, is moving along nicely.
We stopped by today and saw most of those supports are already up for that bridge.
There are also still a couple more road closures to come near the spot the new alignment of Highway 20 will meet the Will Rogers Turnpike.
Back when this project started, we told you about frustrations from a property owner who lives along Flint Road, next to the Will Rogers Turnpike.
Well, that headache will continue for a bit longer as that stretch of Flint Road will temporarily close down in the coming months to make way for a new bridge over the turnpike.
The whole project is expected to be complete at the beginning of 2025.