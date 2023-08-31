TULSA, Okla. – Construction materials left outside a Tulsa elementary school Thursday provoked the closure of the school site, officials with Tulsa Public Schools said.
Tulsa police were at Disney Elementary Thursday morning investigating suspicious circumstances, school district officials said to parents in a message.
After police concluded their investigation, there was no threat present and the suspicious materials found were construction materials there were left out, the school district said.
After police issued the all-clear, teachers and other team members returned to the building and are preparing to welcome students tomorrow, the school district said. Disney will open and operate on a normal schedule for Friday, September 1.
Tulsa Public Schools also said they are making grab-and-go meals available to Disney students outside the school from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm today, August 31.