BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Construction cones can be found all over County Line Road in Broken Arrow.
“Along County Line and 61st Street in Broken Arrow, we’ve got a widening project going on,” said TJ Gerlach, the ODOT spokesman.
Gerlach said, right now, the County Line Road and Albany intersection is under major construction.
“Right now, we do have the intersection narrowed down and left turns are not allowed,” Gerlach said.
Recently, County Line Road became one lane of traffic as it passes the Broken Arrow High School and goes through the Albany intersection. Albany is also one lane of traffic in front of the high school and through the intersection.
Gerlach said they are doing this road work in the summer for a reason.
“We have pretty much the largest high school in the state right there, Broken Arrow High School so we wanted to make sure there was as little impact to the school as possible,” Gerlach said.
They hope to have the intersection cleaned up by the time school is in session.
“The intersections should be completely back open by the time school starts,” Gerlach said.
If people travel a little farther down the road, they will find more construction on County Line. This isn’t déjà vu there is another project going on.
The city of broken arrow had these two projects that were just timed to coincide with each other” Gerlach said.
Broken Arrow is widening County Line between 71st and 81st Streets. They are also replacing a bridge.
“There’s a bridge that crosses State Highway 51 and that bridge needs to be wider so we can allow for different lanes of traffic," he said.
Gerlach said while the current bridge will remain open, people need to watch out for other road closures.
“The access to College Street is closed off on County Line so people do need to detour if they want to access college,” Gerlach said.
When Everything is done, hopefully these projects will make driving easier.