TULSA, Okla. — Congressman Josh Brecheen has announced the in-person town hall meetings for August and invited constituents to attend and discuss policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
FOX23 spoke with Brecheen at a town hall meeting he hosted near the Tulsa metro on Friday.
Brecheen said that by the end of the week, 60 live town hall meetings will have been hosted.
Regarding the August recess, Brecheen said that he is hearing a lot about constituents' concerns about inflation.
"People are consistently talking about the fact that they're spending $1100 dollars more per month to buy the exact same goods and services than they were at the head of January 2021," Brecheen said.
Brecheen said that this inflation is a direct result of runaway federal spending.
"We've got an economy that is seeing the results of Washington living beyond their means," Congressman Brecheen said.
Brecheen also said he is hearing that no one likes the idea of a possible governmental shutdown.
"Nobody wants to see that. What everybody wants to see is solutions," Brecheen said.
Regarding whether he would accept a stopgap to keep the government open, Brecheen said that he is amiable and that they want to get the most conservative thing possible out of their negotiations with the Senate.
"With Democrats in control of the Senate, we're not gonna be able to get everything we want, but we can get the most conservative things possible if we will stick together."
Brecheen said that the Trump indictments are about waging war and trying to engage in campaign instead of being about the rule of the law.
"I think that the average person that's hearing about this sees it for what it is," Brecheen said.