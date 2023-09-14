Rep. Josh Brecheen

OKLA. — Congressman Josh Brecheen announced the October schedule for his in-person town hall meetings throughout Oklahoma to discuss policy issues with constituents.

Constituents are invited to share thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington D.C. and Oklahoma, the announcement said.

Congressman Brecheen has so far held 60 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced for November, according to the announcement.

Schedule (all times Central):

Monday, OCT. 2:

8:00am - 9:00am

Madill Town Hall

Madill City Library

500 W. Overton St.

Madill, OK 73446

10:00am - 11:00am

Durant Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Library

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Atoka Town Hall

Atoka County Library

279 E. A St.

Atoka, OK 74525

2:30pm - 3:30pm

Eufaula Town Hall

Eufaula Memorial Library

Follansbee Room

301 S. 1st St.

Eufaula, OK 74432

5:00pm - 6:00pm

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers South Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Tuesday, Oct. 3:

8:00am - 9:00am

Poteau Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Community Center

105 Reynolds Ave.

Poteau, OK 74953

10:00am - 11:00am

Sallisaw Town Hall

Sequoyah County Fairgrounds

464101 E. 1070 Rd.

Sallisaw, OK 74955

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Muskogee Town Hall

Martin Luther King Center

Conference Room

300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK 74401

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Tahlequah Town Hall

Go Ye Village

Great Hall

1201 W. 4th St.

Tahlequah, OK 74464

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Pryor Town Hall

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361

7:00pm - 8:00pm

Bartlesville Town Hall

Bartlesville Community Center

Community Hall

300 SE Adams Blvd.

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Wednesday, Oct. 4:

9:30am - 10:30am

Haileyville Town Hall

Haileyville City Hall

Council Room

510 Main Street

Haileyville, OK 74546

1:00pm - 2:00pm

Idabel Town Hall

Museum of the Red River

812 E. Lincoln Rd.

Idabel, OK 74745

2:30pm - 3:30pm

Broken Bow Town Hall

Broken Bow Library

Meeting Room

404 N. Broadway St.

Broken Bow, OK 74728

