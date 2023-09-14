OKLA. — Congressman Josh Brecheen announced the October schedule for his in-person town hall meetings throughout Oklahoma to discuss policy issues with constituents.
Constituents are invited to share thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington D.C. and Oklahoma, the announcement said.
Congressman Brecheen has so far held 60 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced for November, according to the announcement.
Schedule (all times Central):
Monday, OCT. 2:
8:00am - 9:00am
Madill Town Hall
Madill City Library
500 W. Overton St.
Madill, OK 73446
10:00am - 11:00am
Durant Town Hall
Donald W. Reynolds Library
1515 W. Main St.
Durant, OK 74701
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Atoka Town Hall
Atoka County Library
279 E. A St.
Atoka, OK 74525
2:30pm - 3:30pm
Eufaula Town Hall
Eufaula Memorial Library
Follansbee Room
301 S. 1st St.
Eufaula, OK 74432
5:00pm - 6:00pm
Claremore Town Hall
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers South Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
Tuesday, Oct. 3:
8:00am - 9:00am
Poteau Town Hall
Donald W. Reynolds Community Center
105 Reynolds Ave.
Poteau, OK 74953
10:00am - 11:00am
Sallisaw Town Hall
Sequoyah County Fairgrounds
464101 E. 1070 Rd.
Sallisaw, OK 74955
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Muskogee Town Hall
Martin Luther King Center
Conference Room
300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Muskogee, OK 74401
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Tahlequah Town Hall
Go Ye Village
Great Hall
1201 W. 4th St.
Tahlequah, OK 74464
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Pryor Town Hall
Graham Community Center
6 N. Adair Street
Pryor, OK 74361
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Bartlesville Town Hall
Bartlesville Community Center
Community Hall
300 SE Adams Blvd.
Bartlesville, OK 74003
Wednesday, Oct. 4:
9:30am - 10:30am
Haileyville Town Hall
Haileyville City Hall
Council Room
510 Main Street
Haileyville, OK 74546
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Idabel Town Hall
Museum of the Red River
812 E. Lincoln Rd.
Idabel, OK 74745
2:30pm - 3:30pm
Broken Bow Town Hall
Broken Bow Library
Meeting Room
404 N. Broadway St.
Broken Bow, OK 74728