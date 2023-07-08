TULSA, Okla. — A concert was held Saturday night celebrating Tulsa’s local music scene and benefitting The Outsiders House Museum.
The free event was put on by Tulsa Rocks, a local podcast started by 103.3 DJ Lynn Hernandez.
“Supports local music, Tulsa has a really great local music scene, and that’s what I started our podcast for to highlight Tulsa music and all things that make Tulsa rock, first responders, other nonprofits, small businesses,” Hernandez said.
Each July, Tulsa Rocks puts on a concert featuring local artists.
This year’s concert took place at The Venue Shrine, near 18th and Boston.
“Last year we actually had it at Safari Joe’s, so we move it around every year,” said Jill Munroe, fellow 103.3 DJ who also works on Tulsa Rocks.
Riverside Rebellion, Gusto’s Rockin’ Jazz Brats and Ronnie Pyle & The Drivers were the bands who played Saturday.
Aside from a free concert, part of the event’s draw was a raffle for VIP Rocklahoma tickets.
An autographed Bret Michaels guitar at the event was also available at the event.