TULSA, Okla. — Today dozens of people attended the Freedom to Read Community Summit to hear from organizations fighting against book bans.
The event took place at the Vernon AME Church from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
“The freedom to read is something that, who would have thought in the United States, would be up for discussion?” said Dr. Karlos Hill.
Hill is Regents’ Professor of the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma and was a keynote speaker at the event.
Hill, along with PEN America, Black History Saturdays, Vernon AME and 2892 Miles To Go came together to talk about the dangers of book bans.
“It’s not just about book bans it’s about completely eliminating how we understand the past,” Hill said.
They say book bans, especially book bans in schools, are dangerous to children and threaten Black history.
They also say a lot books that have been banned are books that talk about race and racial violence.
People that attended the event broke into a discussion about the topic.
The groups at the event will be doing work to keep fighting book bans and educating people on the issue throughout the year.