Community reacts to Tulsa Dream Center opening its doors to those without power

TULSA, Okla. — The sight of repair crews in Tulsa is a welcome one for residents who are still without power.
“I see the trucks everyday, I honk at them, and wave at them,’’ explained married mother-of-three, Destiny Harris, who has been without power since Sunday.
Harris and her three young daughters chose to stay cool indoors at the Dream Center’s North campus while her husband who works there, is on-the-clock.
Harris described for us her family’s new bedtime routine since the power went out on Sunday.
“We go home,” she said. “We entertain ourselves with our cell phones in our car with the a/c unit, and then we just go in our house, take our showers.” She noted that’s a strategy to bring down their body temperature at night.
Harris said the family still has gas, so they’re able to cook some food, but she said they’re also eating a lot of fast food this week which is not something they would ordinarily do.
The pool at the Dream Center is popular with the kids and with more hot weather on the way, no doubt there will be a lot more kids using the outdoor splash pad.
Dream Center Executive Director Tim Newton explained why they made the decision to open the center to the community this week.
“One of our big needs we see right now is that there’s so many families that don’t have electricity and their homes are heating up with these 99 degree index days," he said. "We want to create a cool place for our families to come together and beat the heat.”
The Dream Center's North campus will be open to the public from 9-6 p.m. through the end of the week.