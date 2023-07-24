TULSA, Okla. — People in the neighborhood near East Admiral Place and North Garnett Road are shocked after Monday morning's deadly shooting at Wood Creek Apartments that left three women dead and a baby in critical condition.
"As soon as I heard, I was like, 'Oh my god.' I heard that noise, you know,” Monica Baker said.
Baker was working nearby when she heard what happened.
"I was walking out to throw the trash and we heard the gunshots. And there was a customer driving up and he was like, 'Did you hear that?' and I'm like, 'That was gunshots, bro!' You know, like, that was really really close,” Baker exclaimed.
Baker said the deadly shooting happened a little too close.
"I was thinking about going home too. My apartment's like right here, so it was like right behind my apartment complex, my building,” Baker said.
“It's crazy. I don't know. I mean, it makes you want to pack up and leave and find about apartment complex,” she said.
Baker said she is familiar with the family.
"I really wanted to know if I knew who they were, and I ended up knowing the son. The little boy who called the cops. Yeah, he's one of our regulars inside here," she said. "I know a lot of people are scared now, but that's life. It goes on. This happens everywhere,” she added.