TULSA, Okla. — New Haven United Methodist Church hosted a community Fourth of July celebration and parade in south Tulsa on Tuesday.
Pastor Ben Pascoe said the neighborhood comes out for games, food and quality time together. According to Pascoe, this celebration has been taking place for 20 years.
"It's mostly just hanging out and having a good time, again, a chance to get the community together," Pascoe said. "The real fun tradition is our kids all decorate bikes, scooters and stuff like that. And we have a parade. It's not the biggest parade in Tulsa, but it's a parade that Children and families get to participate in and that makes it fun."
Pasco said Independence Day is about coming together as a community, as a family and as a nation to celebrate freedom and independence.
Josh Boyd, a resident who attended the celebration said his family comes every year.
"We've been eating cookies, making decorations for our bicycles and wagons," Boyd said. "We went on the slides and we did the parade."
Boyd said he appreciates these community celebrations so much and it's been great partying all day.