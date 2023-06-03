ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman from Collinsville is dead following a crash in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on OK-88, about 1 mile south of Oologah in Rogers County.
According to OHP, the crash involved two vehicles: A Chevrolet Silverado driven by 69-year-old William Moore of Claremore and a Nissan Altima driven by 59-year-old John Justice of Collinsville.
OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.
According to OHP, when the crash happened the road was wet and it was raining.
OHP said after the crash, Moore and John were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
OHP also said John's passenger, 55-year-old Diane Justice of Collinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
