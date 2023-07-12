Collinsville man arrested for having more than 600 items of child pornography on his cell phone

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Child Predator Unit arrested a Collinsville man on Wednesday for having child sex abuse material on his cell phone. 

According to TCSO, the investigation started after Internet Crime Against Children provided a cyber tip from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. 

During the investigation, TCSO's unit found more than 600 images of child pornography on the cell phone of Ethan Cole Loveless. 

More News