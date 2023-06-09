COFFEYVILLE, KS. — Tributes are being paid to an 18-year-old girl from Coffeyville who died in a car crash, and her parents, who are devastated are urging young people to drive safely.
MacKenzie Kendall had her whole life ahead of her, She wanted to go to Coffeyville Community College, she had two older sisters and her family say she lit up the room.
She’d just graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in Coffeyville in May.
Her parents, William Kendall and Ashley Colbert, say she loved fishing, track and field, and she wanted to be rapper.
"She has a vibrant spirit and she’s just the light of the room," Ashley said.
"She liked to fish, she liked to, she played a lot of sports," William added.
On Sunday morning around 8:30, she was driving on road 4300. Her mom says she was trying to pass another car, overcorrected and hit a metal fence.
Her dad says she’d told him to get an app called LIFE 360 to track their locations. William says that’s how he found the crash site.
"I pulled up and her car was in a field, went through a fence," he said. "My heart dropped. I was hysterical, overwhelmed, mad, sad, every emotion you can think of."
Two other people were in the car, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were okay, but MacKenzie was life flighted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Ashley and William says she had head injuries and died on Tuesday.
"It’s unexplainable, you know, you shouldn’t have to bury your children," William said. "Children should bury parents 70 years down the road."
AAA calls the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the “100 Deadliest Days," When it says there’s an uptick in the number of teenagers killed in car crashes.
William and Ashley have this warning.
"Let parents know, speak to their children … please slow down, take your time because I don’t want anybody else to go through what we have to go through right now," Ashley said.
MacKenzie’s family have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses and say they want to give her a good memorial.
"I mean, it’s not going to bring our daughter back, but it helps," Ashley said. "I was supposed to be her guardian angel, but I feel like now she’s mine."
MacKenzie’s Dad is encouraging people to get a location app because he says it really helped them.
