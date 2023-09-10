TULSA, Okla. — A local veteran resource center celebrated their 13th anniversary on Sunday.
The Coffee Bunker, near 41st and Sheridan, recently turned 13 and held a celebration event on Sunday.
The event had speakers, music and refreshments and was a way for people to learn about the Coffee Bunker’s mission.
“The Coffee bunker’s mission is to support veterans and their families, particularly when the veteran is going through their transition in military back to civilian life,” Coffee Bunker Executive Director Dr. Michael Horton said.
Horton said they provide services and programs to make sure that transition is successful.
“We want all veterans and their families to know they can come here to the Bunker for a lot of things, from housing support, food support, claims services, legal advice, financial advice and also to see our chaplains,” Horton said.
