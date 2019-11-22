Closures and trash schedules for Thanksgiving weekend in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Several city facilities will be closed November 28 and 29.
- There will be no residential refuse, recycling, bulky waste or yard waste collection on Thursday.
- Thursday's customers will get their services on Friday.
- People with twice-a-week service will get their services on the day after their normal pickups.
- Tulsa Transit will not operate buses on Thursday.
- Below are additional closures and changes:
"The City’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28; Friday, Nov. 29; and Sunday, Dec. 1. It will be open, however, on Saturday, Nov. 30, and will resume its usual schedule on Monday, Dec. 2: open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for City holidays. Tulsa utility customers may drop off yard waste free of charge.
Tulsa Parks recreation centers including the Oxley Nature Center Visitor Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but the parks’ outdoor facilities including Oxley Nature Center trails will be accessible as usual. Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and trails will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, but open on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The shelter will resume its usual schedule on Sunday, Dec. 1: open 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, but open on Friday, Nov. 29. Tulsa Zoo will be open on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29."
