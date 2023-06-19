Clean up efforts continue along Tulsa’s River Parks trail

TULSA, Okla. — Downed trees are not just a neighborhood problem; Sunday’s storm with strong winds also hit Tulsa’s River Parks hard.
On Monday afternoon, crews are still out clearing up debris and downed trees from the popular trails.
FOX23 spent some time on the trail Monday afternoon talking with those who use the trail and crews out cleaning up.
River Parks Authority Supervisor Troy Howerton said the storm brought down more than fifty trees.
And according to a Facebook post on Sunday, their paved trails were impassable in more than fifty places.
Maintenance specialist James Smith said they’ve made a lot of progress since then.
“Right now, I’m blowing the trails with all the debris," Smith said. "Bicyclists won’t get a flat tire, people won’t be tripping over things, it makes it a little safer for all our patrons.”
Smith said he’s been working from north to south. He starts with the cycling trail, and then clears out the running trail.
We caught up with two friends enjoying a birthday celebration picnic in the shade on Monday afternoon.
“They just came by and swept through,” noted Hope Hetrick. “I know it’s a lot of trees to clean up and like a lot of mess, which is really sad, but they’re working hard, doing a good job.”
In order to let them do that, Howerton is asking visitors to give them plenty of room to work.
“It’s never going to be the same,” Howerton said. “The wind tore it up quite a bit, I mean we’re going to get it pretty and looking good again, of course, but it’s going to take some time.”