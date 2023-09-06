DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Clean up continues in Delaware County after straight line winds damaged homes and brought down a large number of trees Tuesday night.
Monkey Island Fire Chief Carl Tesrau showed Fox23 News some of the significant damage caused by 60 to 70 mile per hour straight line winds Tuesday night.
Tesrau said cleanup will continue for weeks.
“It rocked us pretty good,” Tesrau said. “We have about six and a half square miles of damage.”
FOX23 spoke with homeowner Carolyn Young, who lives right across the cove from Bernice and said she’s thankful her house did not suffer any structural damage.
“It was very loud,” Young explained. “Our only shade tree, we were lucky it didn’t land on the house.”
FOX23 also spoke with 90-year old homeowner and Korean War veteran Howard Countryman who described what unfolded in his neighborhood on Tuesday night.
“I came out to watch the lightning, “ Countryman said. “All of a sudden the wind started blowing real hard and the tree fell and took the pole out and all the line fell out in the street and everything went black.”
Countryman, whose neighborhood is in Bernice, said he’s grateful for neighbors who pitched in to help with the cleanup.
FOX23 spoke with a neighbor of Countryman's who helped him out, James Ott as well.
“This one fell down took out this line, took out his electricity, pulled his weather head off his house so I’ve got my brother-in-law running to town to get a new weather head, we’re getting his electric hooked back up and we’re trying to get all these trees stacked,” said Ott. “And then we’re helping this neighbor over here get his cleaned up.”
“I’m very blessed,” Countryman said. “I’m blessed.”
FOX23 also spoke with Ott about what motivated him to jump onto his Kubota to help Countryman out on Wednesday.
“I mean it’s just us,” he said. "So we’re just here to help each other.”