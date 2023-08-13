TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Classes for students of the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood/Head Start Tahlequah unit are dismissed Aug. 14-18 following a fire on campus over the weekend.
Fire crews with the Tahlequah and Woodall Fire Departments responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Cherokee Nation Emergency Management and Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
Several administrative buildings sustained fire damage, Cherokee Nation officials said.
“I want to thank the many first responders who spent many hours on the scene of Friday night’s fire at our Early Childhood Unit administrative office in Tahlequah,” said Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I, along with our early childhood staff, are saddened by the damage but relieved there were no injuries.”
Hoskin also said he was thankful for the quick response of first responders from the Tahlequah and Woodall fire departments that prevented the fire from damaging neighboring classroom spaces.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.