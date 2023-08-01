TULSA, Okla. — Clary Sage cosmetology students are offering free haircuts to kids heading back to school.
"Cuts 4 Kids" is an event for grade-school kids to have a fresh look heading into the new school year.
"We actually started this back in 2008, so this will actually be our 15th year of hosting Cuts 4 Kids," said Miriah Cruz, customer relations specialist and team leader.
Cruz said they wanted to give back to the community and give inner confidence to children heading into their school year.
"You can come right on in," Cruz said. "No appointments, you can receive a free haircut."
Cruz said the event has always received a positive reaction from the community.
A vaccination clinic will also be available during the event. Clary Sage said a parent or legal guardian must be present to complete the necessary paperwork and a record of current shots is required. They also said they offer services to uninsured, Medicaid-eligible children and American Indians.
"We're doing free immunizations. Our Oklahoma Caring Foundation is going to be here 4 to 7 p.m.," Cruz said.
She said all parents have to do for the vaccinations is sign up once there.
The college gave this statement about the event:
"Our objective with 'Cuts 4 Kids' is to motivate and support the next generation. We aim for every child who participates to feel valued, cared for, and self-assured as they prepare to return to school. Through this event, we strive to foster a strong sense of self-esteem and empower young individuals to embrace their individuality."
Cuts 4 Kids will be held on August 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Clary Sage College campus located near 31st and Sheridan.